Gracell: GC012F Granted Orphan Drug Designation For Treatment Of Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for GC012F, the company's FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. GC012F is currently being evaluated in investigator-initiated phase 1 trials in China.

Gracell Biotechnologies said the tech transfer to Lonza to support manufacturing of GC012F in the U.S. is currently ongoing, with IND filing targeting the first half of 2022.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies were up 25% in pre-market trade on Friday.

