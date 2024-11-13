News & Insights

Stocks

Grace Therapeutics reports Q2 EPS (30c) vs (43c) last year

November 13, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“During our second quarter we continued to make significant progress in both clinical and corporate goals, completing enrollment of our Phase 3 STRIVE-ON safety trial ahead of schedule and rebranding the Company to Grace Therapeutics (GRCE),” said Prashant Kohli, CEO of Grace Therapeutics. “With enrollment in the STRIVE-ON trial now complete, we anticipate a data readout in first calendar quarter of 2025, and remain on track to submit a New Drug Application, NDA, to the U.S. Food Drug Administration in the first half of calendar 2025. The potential benefits of GTx-104 in the treatment of aSAH will be highlighted in our Key Opinion Leader Webinar featuring Drs. Abhishek Ray and Andrew Webb on November 20th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRCE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.