Grace Therapeutics reports Q2 EPS (30c) vs (43c) last year

“During our second quarter we continued to make significant progress in both clinical and corporate goals, completing enrollment of our Phase 3 STRIVE-ON safety trial ahead of schedule and rebranding the Company to Grace Therapeutics (GRCE),” said Prashant Kohli, CEO of Grace Therapeutics. “With enrollment in the STRIVE-ON trial now complete, we anticipate a data readout in first calendar quarter of 2025, and remain on track to submit a New Drug Application, NDA, to the U.S. Food Drug Administration in the first half of calendar 2025. The potential benefits of GTx-104 in the treatment of aSAH will be highlighted in our Key Opinion Leader Webinar featuring Drs. Abhishek Ray and Andrew Webb on November 20th.

