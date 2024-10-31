News & Insights

Grace Therapeutics to host virtual KOL event on GTX-104

October 31, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Grace Therapeutics (GRCE) will host a virtual key opinion leader event on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The event will feature Abhishek Ray, MD and Andrew Webb, PharmD, BCCCP, who will discuss the high unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients suffering from aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, a rare and life-threatening medical emergency.

