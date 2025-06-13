Grace Therapeutics CEO Prashant Kohli to Attend BIO 2025 International Conference in Boston

Grace Therapeutics' CEO will attend BIO 2025 International Conference to discuss GTx-104 for aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRCE) (Grace Therapeutics or the Company), a late-stage, biopharma company advancing GTx-104, a clinical-stage, novel, injectable formulation of nimodipine being developed for IV infusion to address significant unmet medical needs in aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) patients, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Prashant Kohli will participate in the upcoming



BIO 2025 International Conference,



to be held in Boston, MA, June 16-19, 2025.





Hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the BIO International Convention is the world’s largest and most influential biotechnology event, convening more than 20,000 global leaders from across the life sciences ecosystem, including biopharma, academia, investment, and government. The convention provides companies with unique access to a partnering forum.





To request a meeting with Mr. Kohli, please reach out to the Company through the BIO Partnering platform at



https://convention.bio.org/registration



or email



info@gracetx.com





.









About aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)







aSAH is bleeding over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and the skull, which contains blood vessels that supply the brain. A primary cause of such bleeding is the rupture of an aneurysm in the brain. The result is a relatively uncommon type of stroke (aSAH) that accounts for about 5% of all strokes and an estimated 42,500 U.S. hospital treated patients.







About GTx-104







GTx-104 is a clinical stage, novel, injectable formulation of nimodipine being developed for IV infusion in aSAH patients to address significant unmet medical needs. The unique nanoparticle technology of GTx-104 facilitates aqueous formulation of insoluble nimodipine for a standard peripheral IV infusion.





GTx-104 provides a convenient IV delivery of nimodipine in the Intensive Care Unit potentially eliminating the need for nasogastric tube administration in unconscious or dysphagic patients. Intravenous delivery of GTx-104 also has the potential to lower food effects, drug-to-drug interactions, and eliminate potential dosing errors. Further, GTx-104 has the potential to better manage hypotension in aSAH patients. GTx-104 has been administered in over 150 healthy volunteers and was well tolerated with significantly lower inter- and intra-subject pharmacokinetic variability compared to oral nimodipine.







About Grace Therapeutics







Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Acasti, Grace Therapeutics or the Company) is a late-stage biopharma company with drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Grace Therapeutics’ novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery. Grace Therapeutic’s lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provides seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Grace Therapeutics’ lead clinical asset, GTx-104, is an intravenous infusion targeting aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull.







For more information, please visit:







www.gracetx.com









For more information, please contact:







Grace Therapeutics Contact:







Prashant Kohli





Chief Executive Officer





Tel: 450-686-4555





Email: info@gracetx.com





www.gracetx.com







Investor Relations:







LifeSci Advisors





Mike Moyer





Managing Director







Phone:



617-308-4306







Email:



mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com



