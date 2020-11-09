Grace Rejects 40 North's $60 Per Share Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) confirmed that it has received a proposal from 40 North Management LLC, one of its shareholders, to acquire all outstanding common shares for $60 per share in cash.

However, the company said it its board unanimously believes that 40 North's proposal significantly undervalues company, given its strong prospects and its ongoing review of the alternative opportunities available.

Meanwhile, Grace said its board remains open to all opportunities to maximize value for shareholders.

