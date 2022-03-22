Grace period for Severstal's LPN coupon payment to expire on March 23 -source

Credit: REUTERS/Polina Ivanova

A "test" payment sent last week by Russian steel producer Severstal for its coupon for 2024 loan participation notes (LPN) has yet to be processed by Citibank with the grace period set to expire on Wednesday, a source close to Severstal.

Severstal's main shareholder, Alexey Mordashov, was sanctioned by the European Union on Feb. 28 - along with many other Russian businessmen - over the conflict in Ukraine.

Citibank and Severstal declined to comment on the information given to Reuters by the source.

Severstal said on March 16 that it would pursue alternative options to deliver the $12.6 million coupon payment in case the test - 1% of the coupon - is not processed. But it has not provided any further details so far.

