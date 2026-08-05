Grace Enters $10 Mln Private Placement; Initiates Second Manufacturing Pathway For GTx-104; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (GRCE), a clinical-stage biopharma company, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement financing with investors, with gross proceeds from the private placement expected to be $10 million.

In parallel with the private placement, the company has initiated a dual-source manufacturing strategy for GTx-104, including a technology transfer to a second U.S.-based contract manufacturer, to mitigate potential remediation issues at its current contract manufacturer following the FDA's Complete Response Letter(CRL) for the New Drug Application NDA of GTx-104 for aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH).

The company intends to use the net proceeds to support the regulatory work needed to advance GTx-104 and to extend the company's cash runway to the end of 2028.

GTx-104, is an injectable formulation of nimodipine being developed as an IV infusion for aSAH patients.

GTx-104 recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA citing items in the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) sections of the application.

The company said the NDA will be resubmitted through the manufacturing pathway based on readiness with either the U.S. facility, subject to completion of CMC requirements and 12 months of stability data, or the current contract manufacturer if it resolves FDA compliance issues sooner.

In addition, Grace Therapeutics said that it is advancing efforts to address the remaining CMC and non-clinical items identified in the CRL.

Craig-Hallum is acting as the sole placement agent for the private placement.

GRCE has traded between $1.79 and $5.18 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $2.18, up 4.81%.

Following the news, GRCE is up 7.34% at $2.34 in the pre-market.

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