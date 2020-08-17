Grace & Co (GRA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/20, Grace & Co (Symbol: GRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 9/10/20. As a percentage of GRA's recent stock price of $45.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Grace & Co to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when GRA shares open for trading on 8/19/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GRA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.75 per share, with $73.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.84.

In Monday trading, Grace & Co shares are currently trading flat on the day.

