Grace Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GRA

In trading on Monday, shares of Grace & Co (Symbol: GRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.52, changing hands as high as $56.00 per share. Grace & Co shares are currently trading up about 25.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.75 per share, with $73.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.48.

