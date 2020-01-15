Grace Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GRA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Grace & Co (Symbol: GRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.57, changing hands as high as $70.80 per share. Grace & Co shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRA's low point in its 52 week range is $62.905 per share, with $79.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.