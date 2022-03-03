Grab’s slowdown is where rubber hits road

Reuters Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Grab is perilously navigating around grumpy investors, reluctant drivers and fickle users. The Southeast Asian super-app’s shares plunged 37% in New York on Thursday after the company reported its first quarterly earnings since listing. The stock is now 70% below its December debut via a $31 billion merger with a blank-cheque firm. A muted outlook and intensifying competition add more drag.

The ride-hailing to food-delivery specialist beat its own guidance for value of transactions. But it is splurging on promotions to lure drivers and other partners back after Covid-19 lockdowns and to maintain market share. Total revenue fell 44% year-on-year to $122 million in the December quarter and its net loss widened 73% to $1.1 billion.

Worryingly, Grab expects transaction values processed by its mobility, deliveries and financial-services units for the March quarter to be at or below the previous three months. It’s hurting in payments particularly after two rivals merged to form GoTo, a powerhouse in the key Indonesian market. There may be seasonal factors too, but Grab’s engines are sputtering at an unforgiving time. (By Una Galani)

