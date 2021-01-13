Grab's financial services arm raises $300 mln from investors led by Hanwha

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

The financial services unit of Southeast Asia's ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab has raised more than $300 million from investors led by South Korea's Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd, Grab said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((anshuman.daga@tr.com;)) nL1N2JP00F

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters)- - The financial services unit of Southeast Asia's ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab has raised more than $300 million from investors led by South Korea's Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd, Grab said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More