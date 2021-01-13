Grab's financial services arm raises $300 mln from investors led by Hanwha

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters)- - The financial services unit of Southeast Asia's ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab has raised more than $300 million from investors led by South Korea's Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd, Grab said in a statement on Thursday.

