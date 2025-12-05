GrabAGun Digital Holdings (PEW) Price Target Decreased by 18.18% to 6.88

The average one-year price target for GrabAGun Digital Holdings (NYSE:PEW) has been revised to $6.88 / share. This is a decrease of 18.18% from the prior estimate of $8.42 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.82 to a high of $7.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.19% from the latest reported closing price of $3.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrabAGun Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2,100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEW is 0.00%, an increase of 229.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,836,142.00% to 4,254K shares. The put/call ratio of PEW is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 748K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 696K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 515K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 247K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Moore Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

