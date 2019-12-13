Grab Your Smart Watch and Start Tracking Apple Stock

The new year is right around the corner, which means it’s time to jot down some resolutions. Typical lists usually focus on diets and weight loss. But for investors, now is a good time to be looking ahead at the markets. What stocks are set to perform well in 2020 and beyond? What long-term investing trends should you commit to following? Matt McCall has you covered. In of “Moneyline,” he looks at one company that can help with all of your resolutions.

If you’ve been following his podcast, you probably know that McCall is big on wearables and bullish on the companies that sell them. Recent headlines have heightened his stance. Just this week,formed a partnership with(NASDAQ:) that should boost AAPL stock well into the future. What’s the big deal? Well, OTF’s whole shtick is that members can track their health data as they work out.

Previously, this tracking was done on proprietary OTF devices, but that’s about to change. In 2020’s first quarter, you’ll be able to get your sweat on and track your data live, all with the .

For McCall, this is exciting news for many reasons. To start, he loves Orangetheory Fitness and what it represents from a health perspective. But he also loves what this means for AAPL stock. As wearables increase in popularity — some predict the market for smart wearables will double in the next few years — Apple will continue to grow. Not only will you be able to find its smart devices on more consumers, but AAPL stock should see share-price gains as it further moves into the healthcare market.

Amazon (NASDAQ:) is already opening healthcare facilities. Soon, Apple’s role in monitoring vital health data and contributing to preventative care should help it dominate an increasingly important industry.

So what if you don’t like working out in a gym? You’re in luck. Recent IPO Peloton (NASDAQ:) also recently formed a partnership that will allow users to connect Apple devices to its bikes. But if you’ve been following the news these last few weeks, that’s certainly not the PTON headline that most stands out.

Despite being a sensitive guy (McCall credits his pisces nature), he’s fed up with the and everything that has followed. In its “The Gift That Gives Back,” Peloton focuses on a woman who receives a bike from her husband. She spends a year tracking her workouts, filming herself while she rides. But this commercial wasn’t a gift for PTON stock, at least in the short term. Critics called the video “sexist” and “dystopian,” interpreting it as a message women need to lose weight. In response to the backlash, Peloton stock dropped, slashing $1.5 billion in market capitalization.

McCall compares this to how Lululemon (NASDAQ:) tanked over its sheer leggings controversy. Now, Lululemon is one of 2019’s best-performing investments and that scandal is far in the past. He believes this commercial will soon fade, and he welcomes you to “calm down” if you’re still upset. He’s considering picking up some shares as soon as next week, and you should too.

