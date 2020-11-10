Grab to invest in Indonesia's state-backed LinkAja e-wallet

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing and payments firm Grab is leading an investment round in Indonesian state-backed e-wallet company LinkAja, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The funding round, in which investor commitments have reached up to about $100 million, includes backing from Telkomsel, BRI Ventura Investama and Mandiri Capital Indonesia.

