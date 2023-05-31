News & Insights

Grab This Deal Even Lower Than CFO Jacobson Did

May 31, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 19, General Motors Co's CFO, Paul A. Jacobson, invested $1,010,600.00 into 31,000 shares of GM, for a cost per share of $32.60. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) and achieve a cost basis 1.7% cheaper than Jacobson, with shares changing hands as low as $32.03 per share. General Motors Co shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

General Motors Co Chart

Looking at the chart above, GM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.33 per share, with $43.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.05. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which GM insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/19/2023 Paul A. Jacobson Executive Vice President & CFO 31,000 $32.60 $1,010,600.00

The current annualized dividend paid by General Motors Co is $0.36/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/01/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GM, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

GM+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

