Grab This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than Vice President Gaspard Did

November 21, 2023 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 13, Genesis Energy L.P.'s Vice President, Garland G. Gaspard, invested $60,062.24 into 5,264 shares of GEL, for a cost per share of $11.41. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Gaspard, with shares changing hands as low as $11.37 per share. Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Genesis Energy L.P. Chart

Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.05 per share, with $12.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.39. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which GEL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2023 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 10,000 $9.69 $96,883.00
08/14/2023 Jeffrey J. Rasmussen VP & GM - Refinery Services 5,000 $9.37 $46,838.50
11/13/2023 Garland G. Gaspard Vice President 5,264 $11.41 $60,062.24
