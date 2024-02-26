Grab This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than CEO Barton Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 20, Alliant Energy Corp's CEO, Lisa M. Barton, invested $53,416.00 into 1,100 shares of LNT, for a cost per share of $48.56. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Barton, with shares changing hands as low as $48.40 per share. Alliant Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.1536 per share, with $56.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.26. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which LNT insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/20/2024 Raja Sundararajan Executive Vice President 500 $48.26 $24,127.50 02/20/2024 Lisa M. Barton President and CEO 1,100 $48.56 $53,416.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Alliant Energy Corp is $1.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/30/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LNT, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

