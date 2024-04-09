Grab This Bargain Energy Stock 4.9% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Solomont Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on April 1, Avangrid Inc's Director, Alan D. Solomont, invested $5,039.76 into 138 shares of AGR, for a cost per share of $36.52. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) and achieve a cost basis 2.0% cheaper than Solomont, with shares changing hands as low as $35.80 per share. Avangrid Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.46 per share, with $41.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.02. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which AGR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/01/2023 Alan D. Solomont Director 168 $29.90 $5,023.20 12/01/2023 Alan D. Solomont Director 162 $30.75 $4,981.50 01/02/2024 Alan D. Solomont Director 155 $32.31 $5,008.05 02/01/2024 Alan D. Solomont Director 165 $30.39 $5,014.35 03/01/2024 Alan D. Solomont Director 161 $31.08 $5,003.88 04/01/2024 Alan D. Solomont Director 138 $36.52 $5,039.76

The current annualized dividend paid by Avangrid Inc is $1.76/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/29/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AGR, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of BCEI

 Institutional Holders of CAMH

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APTO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.