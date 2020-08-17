Grab This Bargain 6.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than COO Labozzetta Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 12, Provident Financial Services Inc's COO, Anthony J. Labozzetta, invested $9,711.00 into 650 shares of PFS, for a cost per share of $14.94. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) and achieve a cost basis 6.2% cheaper than Labozzetta, with shares changing hands as low as $14.02 per share. It should be noted that Labozzetta has collected $0.23/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 4.6% on their purchase from a total return basis. Provident Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFS's low point in its 52 week range is $9.05 per share, with $25.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.95. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PFS insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2020 James P. Dunigan Director 1,000 $13.09 $13,085.00 05/14/2020 Walter Sierotko EVP/CLO of Provident Bank 1,300 $11.24 $14,607.06 05/18/2020 Ursuline F. Foley Director 2,000 $12.47 $24,950.00 08/11/2020 James P. Dunigan Director 500 $14.62 $7,312.50 08/12/2020 Anthony J. Labozzetta President and COO 650 $14.94 $9,711.00 08/14/2020 John F. Kuntz SEVP,General Counsel, Sec 600 $13.94 $8,361.96 08/14/2020 Anthony J. Labozzetta President and COO 875 $14.15 $12,379.15

The current annualized dividend paid by Provident Financial Services Inc is $0.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/13/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PFS, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 6.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

