Grab This Bargain 10.6% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Vice President Maged Did

December 06, 2022 — 10:20 am EST

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 9, Owl Rock Capital Corporation's Vice President, Alexis Maged, invested $434,863.70 into 33,435 shares of ORCC, for a cost per share of $13.01. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC) and achieve a cost basis 5.0% cheaper than Maged, with shares changing hands as low as $12.36 per share. It should be noted that Maged has collected $0.34/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.4% on their purchase from a total return basis. Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Chart

Looking at the chart above, ORCC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.18 per share, with $15.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.40. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which ORCC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/09/2022 Alexis Maged Vice President 33,435 $13.01 $434,863.70

The current annualized dividend paid by Owl Rock Capital Corporation is $1.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 12/29/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ORCC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 10.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

ORCC+Dividend+History+Chart

