Grab These 3 Top-Ranked Invesco Mutual Funds for Strong Growth

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.84 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of April 30, 2025. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 26 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco Summit Fund ASMYX, Invesco Small Cap Value Fund VSMIX and Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund SPMWX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Summit Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign (including emerging market) companies, irrespective of their market capitalization. ASMYX advisors invest in companies that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles and have the potential for earnings or revenue growth. ASMYX advisors do not invest in companies whose primary business involves alcohol, tobacco or gambling.

Invesco Summit Fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.4%. As of the end of July 2025, ASMYX had 63 issues and invested 12.4% of its net assets in NVIDIA.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSMIX advisors also invest in derivatives or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.3%. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.82%.

Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. SPMWX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19%. Stuart Cartner has been one of the fund managers of SPMWX since March 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

