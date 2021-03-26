Grab These 3 TIAA Mutual Funds for Handsome Returns

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 15,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 397 offices located in 19 countries. TIAA had around $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Low Carbon Equity Fund Retirement Class TEWCX aims for long-term total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities. It invests in a manner that imitates the investment performance of the overall U.S. stock market while focusing on certain environmental, social and governance criteria. TEWCX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 15.6%.

TEWCX has an expense ratio of 0.57% compared with the category average of 0.89%.

TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retirement Class TEMSX aims for favorable long-term total return, primarily through capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets primarily in a portfolio of emerging market securities. TEMSX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 8%.

Barton Grenning is the fund manager of TEMSX since 2015.

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Fund Retail Class TICRX seeks returns similar to the Russell 3000 Index. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities issued by companies after giving particular consideration to certain ESG criteria. TICRX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 14.8%.

As of the end of January 2021, TICRX held 627 issues, with 5.92% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all TIAA Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.