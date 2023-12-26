Grab These 3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

A small-cap value fund is a good choice for investors seeking diversification across sectors and companies, and focusing on gaining exposure to stocks trading at a discount. Investors with a high-risk appetite tend to buy these funds. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential and can subsequently see an increase in market capitalization.

Value stocks are those that trade at a price lower than their fundamentals (i.e., earnings, book value, debt equity). It is a common practice to invest in value funds for income or yield.

However, not all value funds comprise only those companies that primarily use their earnings to pay out dividends. Investors interested in picking value funds for yield should check the mutual fund yield, which is the total dividend payout divided by the value of the mutual fund’s shares.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked small-cap value mutual funds, namely, Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value BOSVX, Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity Fund SPSAX and Invesco Small Cap Value VSCAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of small cap value mutual funds.

Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value seeks a long-term total return on capital. BOSVX invests the majority of its net assets in stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American and Nasdaq in the small-cap value category.

Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value has a three-year annualized return of 17%. As of September 2023, BOSVX held 555 issues, with 0.9% of its assets invested in Abercrombie & Fitch.

Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity Fund seeks a long-term total return on investment. SPSAX invests in small-cap companies, defining them as firms with market capitalizations within the range of those companies on the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase.

Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity Fund has a three-year annualized return of 13%. SPSAX has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital growth by investing the majority of its net assets in the under-valued securities of small-cap companies. VSCAX invests primarily in common stock.

Invesco Small Cap Value has a three-year annualized return of 20.1%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSCAX since June 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small cap value mutual funds.

