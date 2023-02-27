Grab These 3 Small-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Small-cap growth funds are natural choices for investors with a high-risk appetite when capital appreciation over the long term takes precedence over dividend payouts. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks projected to rise in value over the long term.

Small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. These generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Also, due to their lower international exposure, small-cap funds offer higher protection than their large- and mid-cap counterparts against any global downturn.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked small-cap growth mutual funds, namely AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Fund GWGIX, Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund FOCSX and Invesco Discovery Fund OPOCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Fund seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation. GWGIX invests the majority of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap and mid-cap companies. It primarily invests in common stocks and preferred stocks and pursues what the manager believes to be quality companies with either growth- or value-oriented characteristics.

AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Fund has a three-year annualized return of 11.6%. As of September 2022, GWGIX held 87 issues, with 2.5% of its assets invested in BJ’s Wholesale.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund invests the majorityof its assets in common stocks. It normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities of companies with small market capitalizations. FOCSX defines small-cap companies as those that have a market capitalization similar to companies on the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund has a three-year annualized return of 7.3%. FOCSX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

Invesco Discovery Fund aims for capital growth. OPOCX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of American companies with high growth potential. It mostly focuses on stocks of small-cap companies.

Invesco Discovery Fund has a three-year annualized return of 7.4%. Ronald J. Zibelli Jr. has been one of the fund managers of OPOCX since 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap growth mutual funds.

