Grab These 3 Putnam Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $176 billion as of July 2022. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Munich, Singapore and Tokyo.

After introducing its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually became one of the most-renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds, namely Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund PSGRX, Putnam Small Cap Value Fund PYSVX and Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund PSYGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small U.S. companies, with a focus on growth stocks. PSGRX invests in companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than their competitors and are of a size similar to those on the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund has a three-year annualized return of 7.8%. As of June 2022, PSGRX held 85 issues, with 18.2% of its assets invested in Total Short-Term Investments.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of small-cap U.S. companies that have market-cap similar to the Russell 2000 Value Index at the time of investment. PYSVX chooses to invest in undervalued stocks based on fundamental factors like valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.5%. PYSVX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and invests primarily in common stocks of small U.S. companies, focusing on growth stocks. PSYGX invests the majority of its net assets in companies of similar size to those on the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund has a three-year annualized return of 8.3%. William Monroe has been one of the fund managers of PSYGX since 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Putnam mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Putnam mutual funds.

