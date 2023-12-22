Grab These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $1.80 trillion of assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity.

PIMCO has more than 297 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 168 analysts and risk managers in 22 locations across America, Europe and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is trusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices and individual investors.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCOmutual funds — PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund PFIAX, PIMCO RAE US Small PMJAX and PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy Fund PCLAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund invests most of its assets in a cross-sector portfolio of fixed-income securities of different maturity periods, represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. PFIAX may also invest in high-yield securities rated below investment grade Moody's, S&P or Fitch.

PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.2%. Joshua Anderson has been one of the fund managers of PFIAX since December 2022.

PIMCO RAE US Small seeks long-term capital growth. PMJAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-cap companies economically tied to the United States.

PIMCO RAE US Small has three-year annualized returns of 16.1%. As of June 2023, PMJAX held 191 issues, with 3.9% of its assets invested in Dillards.

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy Fund invests the majority of its net assets in commodity-linked derivative instruments supported by a low-volatility portfolio of fixed income Instruments. PCLAX may also invest directly in commodities.

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23.6%. PCLAX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCOmutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

