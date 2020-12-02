Grab These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Sparkling Returns

PIMCO or Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers a broad line-up of investment solutions that encompass the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management.

Though the firm manages a large number of mutual funds across a wide spectrum, it is best known for fixed income mutual funds. It boasts more than 2,800 employees across 12 countries and has trading operations in North America, Europe and Asia. The company had around $2.02 trillion of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2020.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A PMJAX seeks long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. It particularly focuses on small-cap companies in the United States. PMJAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has five-year annualized returns of 2.9%.

Robert D. Arnott is the fund manager of PMJAX since 2015.

PIMCO High Yield Fund Class A PHDAX aims for maximum total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of high-yield investments such as junk bonds. It may also invest a minority of its assets in securities rated Caa or below by Moody's or rated likewise by the S&P or Fitch. If the security is unrated, PIMCO determines its quality. PHDAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has returned 4.9% in the past five years.

PHDAX has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A PKAAX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that are economically linked to the United States. It carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 5.6% in three years.

As of the end of June 2020, PKAAX held 384 issues, with 5.45% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

