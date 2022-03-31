Grab These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds — PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A PYMAX, PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A PMJAX and PIMCO StocksPLUS Fund Class I-2 PSKPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A invests the majority of its assets in debt securities that are expected to provide income free from federal income tax. PYMAX may invest in investment-grade municipal bonds and part of its assets in private activity bonds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%. David Hammer has been one of the fund managers of PYMAX since 2015.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A seeks long-term capital growth. PMJAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-cap companies economically tied to the United States.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 16.6%. As of September 2021, PMJAX held 310 issues with 6.12% of its assets invested in SM Energy Co.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Fund Class I-2 seeks total return, which exceeds that of the S&P 500 Index, by investing in S&P 500 Index derivatives backed by a portfolio of fixed-income instruments. PSKPX invests part of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Fund Class I-2 has three-year annualized returns of 17.4%. PSKPX has an expense ratio of 0.61% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

