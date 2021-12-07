Grab These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Handsome Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021.

PIMCO offers a broad line-up of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds, viz., PIMCO Real Return Fund Class A PRTNX, PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A PMJAX and PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A PYMAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO Real Return Fund Class A offers maximum real return that is consistent with the preservation of capital as well as prudent investment management. PRTNX normally invests the lion’s share of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds of different maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, as well as corporations.

PIMCO Real Return Fund Class A has returned 8% in three years and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. As of the end of September 2021, PRTNX held 1011 issues, with 18% of its assets invested in 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A seeks long-term capital growth. PMJAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. It particularly focuses on small companies economically tied to the United States.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 17.6% in three years. Robert D. Arnott has been one of the fund managers of PMJAX since 2015.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A invests the major portion of its assets in debt securities that are expected to provide income free from federal income tax. PYMAX may invest in investment grade municipal bonds and not more than 30% of its assets in "private activity" bonds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%. PYMAX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 0.92% and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

