Grab These 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

With $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $433 billion of assets invested in fixed-income bonds.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, Nuveen offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG NWCAX, Nuveen International Small Cap NWAIX, Nuveen Dividend Value FFECX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. In arriving at their investment decision, the advisors evaluate each company’s performance, relative to peers, with respect to ESG factors provided by independent ESG research vendors.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG has three-year annualized returns of 7.6%. As of July 2023, NWCAX held 41 issues, with 13.2% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

Nuveen International Small Cap invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in small-cap companies. NWAIX advisors also invest in securities of non-U.S. companies, options, futures and derivatives.

Nuveen International Small Cap has three-year annualized returns of 0.7%. NWAIX has an expense ratio of 1.19% compared with the category average of 1.22%.

Nuveen Dividend Value invests the majority of its net assets in dividend-paying convertible equity securities, seeking both long-term growth of capital and income.

Nuveen Dividend Value has three-year annualized returns of 8.4%. David A Chalupnik has been one of the fund managers of FFECX since 2015.

