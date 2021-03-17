Grab These 3 Northern Mutual Funds Today

Northern Trust is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company manages assets worth more than $1.1 trillion (as of Dec 31, 2020) based on assets raised in the country. It has investment professionals, with experience of more than 15 years.

Founded in 1889, Northern Trust at present has more than 19,000 employees worldwide in about 22 locations. Moreover, all Northern Trust funds bear a low sales load, which makes them solid investment choices.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern Trust mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Northern Active M International Equity Fund NMIEX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities of companies situated outside the United States. It utilizes a multi-manager approach in which its assets are allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of the fund's investment advisers. NMIEX holds a Zacks Rank #1 and has returned 6.4% in three years.

As of the end of December 2020, NMIEX held 422 issues, with 2.02% of its assets invested in MercadoLibre Inc.

Northern Ultra-Short Fixed Income Fund NUSFX aims to maximize total return. The fund invests majority of assets in fixed-income securities. It mostly invests in investment grade domestic debt obligations. NUSFX holds a Zacks Rank #2 and has returned 2.5% in three years.

Morten Olsen is one of the fund managers of NUSFX since 2016.

Northern Multi-Manager High Yield Opportunity Fund NMHYXseeks total return that consists of a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the lion's share of its assets in bonds and other fixed-income securities that are rated below investment grade, also known as junk bonds. NMHYX has returned 4.8% over the past three years and carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

NMHYXhas an expense ratio of 0.86% compared with the category average of 1.00%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Northern Trust mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

