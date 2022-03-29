Grab These 3 Mid-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Mid-cap value mutual funds provide excellent opportunities for investors seekinf returns with lesser risk by gaining exposure to stocks that are available at a discounted price. While large companies are normally known for stability and the smaller ones for growth, mid caps offer growth and stability simultaneously. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid cap.

Value mutual funds are those that invest in stocks trading at discounts to book value and have a low price-to-earnings ratio along with high dividend yields. Value investing is always a coveted strategy, and for a good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to add stocks that have low PEs, a solid outlook and decent dividends? However, not all value funds solely comprise companies that primarily use their earnings to pay out dividends. Investors interested in choosing value funds for yield, should surely check the mutual fund yield.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap value mutual funds, namely, Fidelity Value Fund FDVLX, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund FLPSX, and Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fund BBVSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap value mutual funds .

Fidelity Value Fund seeks capital appreciation and invests primarily in common stocks of global companies that possess valuable fixed assets or that are undervalued. FDVLX invests in companies of all sizes but focuses on medium-sized companies.

Fidelity Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 18%. As of October 2021, FDVLX held 243 issues with 2.48% of its assets invested in Total Money Market.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund primarily invests the majority of its assets in low-priced stocks of small and medium-sized companies. FLPSX invests in growth and value stocks.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund has a three-year annualized return of 14.3%. Joel C. Tillinghast has been one of the fund managers of FLPSX since 1989.

Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small and mid-cap companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies, that seek to track the performance of securities of small and mid-capitalization companies. BBVSX may invest in securities issued by U.S. and foreign entities.

Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 13.3%. BBVSX has an expense ratio of 0.42% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap value mutual funds.

