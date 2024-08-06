Grab These 3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely MFS Blended Research Mid Cap BMSFX, DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock FMCSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap invests primarily in equity securities of mid-cap issuers. Equity securities include common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts. The fund has returned 6.7% over the past three years.

As of February 2024, BMSFX held 143 issues, with 2.3% of its assets invested in Spotify.

DFAUS Vector Equity invests most of its net assets in a diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in lower relative price and higher profitability companies. DFVEX chooses to invest in companies with market cap compared to the weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange. The fund has returned 5.9% over the past three years.

DFVEX has an expense ratio of 0.28%.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies with market cap similar to those on the Russell MidcapA Index or the S&P MidCap 400A Index. FMCSX typically invests in growth and value stocks. The fund has returned 5% over the past three years.

Nicola Stafford has been one of the fund managers of FMCSX since July 2017.

