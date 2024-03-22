Grab These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS or Massachusetts Financial Services had $615.1 billion in assets under management as of Feb 29, 2024. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 300 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide who efficiently address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Blended Research Value Equity Fund BRUNX, MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund MUEVX and MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MGTIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Blended Research Value Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities, which include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company. BRUNX advisors may also invest in issues of foreign companies.

MFS Blended Research Value Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%. As of November 2023, BRUNX held 109 issues, with 3.4% of its net assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities. MUEVX advisors generally invest in securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuer.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%. MUEVX has an expense ratio of 0.39%.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers. MGTIX advisors focus on investing in stocks of companies they believe have above-average earnings growth potential compared to other growth companies.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. Joseph Skorski has been one of the fund managers of MGTIX since June 2019.

