Grab These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $548.2 billion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2020. The company deals with more than 80 portfolios, which invest in both domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA and has investment offices located in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900 who efficiently address its clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below we share with you three top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Value Fund Class A MEIAX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks and other securities to hold an ownership stake in a company or other issuer. MEIAX has three-year annualized returns of nearly 3%.

MEIAX has an expense ratio of 0.82% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

MFS Income Fund Class A MFIOX aims for high current income and capital growth. The fund mostly invests in a broad range of debt instruments issued by U.S. and foreign corporate, government and other entities including below investment grade quality debt instruments and debt instruments of issuers located in the emerging market countries. MFIOX has three-year annualized returns of 4.9%.

Robert D. Persons has been serving as the fund manager of MFIOX since 2005.

MFS International Growth Fund Class A MGRAX aims at capital expansion. The fund may invest the majority of its assets in foreign equity securities, which may also include the emerging market equity securities. It mostly invests in common stocks of those companies that it believes have more-than-average potential for growth. MGRAX has returned 5.7% in the past three years.

As of October 2020 end, MGRAX held 81 issues with 5.38% of its assets invested in Nestle SA.

