Grab These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for A Steady Portfolio

Renowned global asset manager MFS aims to provide an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $609.9 billion as of Feb 28, 2020.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Research International Fund Class R6 MRSKX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests its assets in non-U.S. equity securities, which may include emerging market equity securities. These equity securities comprise common stocks and other securities that signify an ownership interest in a company or other issuers. MRSKX has three-year annualized returns of 7.6%.

Victoria J. Higley is the fund manager of MRSKX since 2016.

MFS Income Fund Class A MFIOX aims for high current income and capital growth. The fund mostly invests in a broad range of debt instruments issued by U.S. and foreign corporate, government and other entities including below investment grade quality debt instruments and debt instruments of issuers located in the emerging market countries. MFIOX has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%.

As of the end of January 2021, MFIOX held 274 issues with 8.54% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 1.63%.

MFS Value Fund Class A MEIAX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests mainly in equity securities of companies the advisor believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth. MEIAX has three-year annualized returns of nearly 4.3%.

MEIAX has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared with the category average of 0.98%.

