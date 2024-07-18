Grab These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $624.1 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Mexico City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, catering to clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Blended Research Core Equity MUSEX, MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity BMSFX and MFS Growth MFEKX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity invests most of its net assets in equity securities. MUSEX advisors generally invest in securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 11.9%. As of March 2024, MUSEX held 105 issues, with 7.3% of its net assets invested in Microsoft.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies or issues with medium-market capitalization. BMSFX advisors generally invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84%.

MFS Growth invests most of its net assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issues. MFEKX advisors invest in stocks of companies that they believe have above-average earnings growth potential compared to other companies.

MFS Growth has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%. Bradford J. Mak has been one of the fund managers of MFEKX since June 2021.

