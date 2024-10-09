Grab These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Dependable Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $638.6 billion as of Aug. 31, 2024.

It has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS manages more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Growth MFECX, MFS Blended Research Core Equity MUETX and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity BMSFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Growth seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks. MFECX focuses on investing its assets in stocks of companies its advisor believes have above-average earnings growth potential compared to others.

MFS Growth has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%. As of May 2024, MFECX held 64 issues, with 13.7% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities, including common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of MUETX since May 2008.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies or issues with medium-market capitalization. BMSFX advisors generally invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity has three-year annualized returns of 7.5%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

