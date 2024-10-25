Grab These 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.

Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, these companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund FDESX, DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX and Invesco Growth and Income ACGIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies using growth stocks, value stocks, or both strategies. FDESX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors like industry position, as well as market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.9%. As of the end of June 2024, FDESX had 206 issues and invested 8.2% of its net assets in Microsoft Corp.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified equity portfolio of domestic companies irrespective of their market capitalization. DFUEX advisors generally invest in small-cap, high-profitability companies that are priced lower than their U.S. coverage universe.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%. DFUEX has an expense ratio of 0.22%.

Invesco Growth and Income fund invests most of its net assets in income-producing common stocks and convertible securities, preferably in large-cap companies. ACGIX advisors also invest in the issuers of foreign companies and depositary receipts.

Invesco Growth and Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. Sergio Marcheli has been one of the fund managers of ACGIX since March 2003.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

