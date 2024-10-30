Grab These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.73 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of July 31, 2024. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 26 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through diverse investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Growth and Income ACGMX, Invesco SteelPath MLP Income MLPZX and Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Growth and Income invests primarily in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities, mainly in large-cap companies. ACGMX may invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts.

Invesco Growth and Income has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%. As of May 2024, ACGMX held 74 issues, with 3.8% of its assets invested in Wells Fargo.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Income invests most of its assets in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the businesses of transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPZX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Income has three-year annualized returns of 21.7%. Stuart Cartner has been one of the fund managers of MLPZX since March 2010.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 17.5%. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VSMIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ACGMX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MLPZX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.