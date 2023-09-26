Grab These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.53 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Growth and Income ACGMX, Invesco Main Street Small Cap OSCYX and Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Growth and Income invests primarily in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities, mainly in large-cap companies. ACGMX may invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign securities, which may include depositary receipts.

Invesco Growth and Income has three-year annualized returns of 15.1%. As of May 2023, ACGMX held 74 issues, with 3.6% of its assets invested in Wells Fargo.

Invesco Main Street Small Cap invests most of its assets in common stocks of small-cap companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index. OSCYX advisors may also invest in securities with similar economic objectives.

Invesco Main Street Small Cap has three-year annualized returns of 12%. Matthew P. Ziehl has been one of the fund managers of OSCYX since May 2013.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 30.4%. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

