Grab These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

With around $1.48 trillion worth of assets under management as Mar 31, 2023, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX, Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX and Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund LCEVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships. MLPFX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 25.3%. As of February 2023, MLPFX held 40 issues, with 7.3% of its assets invested in MPLX.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 28.7%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSMIX since 2010.

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund invests mainly in dividend-paying equity securities. LCEVX chooses securities that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued, and invests a portion of its net assets in foreign issuers.

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. LCEVX has an expense ratio of 0.53% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

