Grab These 3 Healthcare Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

Investors often rely on the healthcare sector to safeguard their investments. This is because the demand for healthcare services does not vary too much with respect to market conditions and thus the sector offers sufficient protection to the capital invested. Many pharmaceutical companies also offer regular dividends. Companies that consistently pay out dividends are financially stable and generate steady cash flows, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are the perfect choice for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Healthcare mutual funds, namely Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio FPHAX, Vanguard Health Care Fund VGHCX and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund FBTIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio invests the majority of its net assets in common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs. To arrive at their investment decision, FPHAX advisors employ fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. As of November 2024, FPHAX held 51 issues, with 24.7% of its assets invested in Eli Lilly.

Vanguard Health Care Fund invests the majority of its net assets in the common stocks of foreign and domestic companies. These companies are engaged in the development, production, or distribution of products and services related to pharmaceutical and medical supply companies, as well as businesses that operate hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Vanguard Health Care Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.2%. VGHCX has an expense ratio of 0.38%.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund invests the majority of its net assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of various biotechnological products, services and processes, and companies that benefit significantly from scientific and technological advances in biotechnology. FBTIX’s investments are mostly based on a fundamental analysis of companies and their market position with respect to broader economic conditions.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.9%. Eirene Kontopoulos has been the fund manager of FBTIX since July 2018.

