Grab These 3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $152.1 billion under management as of Sep 30, 2021 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds, viz., Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 HGITX, Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A HHMAX and Hartford Small Company HLS Fund Class IB HDMBX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 aims for capital appreciation by investing the majority of its assets in common stocks. It maintains a widely diversified portfolio across a broad range of market capitalizations. HGITX, however, focuses on large-capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those in the S&P 500 Index.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 has three-year annualized returns of 20%. Mammen Chally is one of the fund managers of HGITX since 1998.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A aims to provide current income generally exempt from federal income taxes and long-term total return. HHMAX invests most of its assets in municipal securities, and up to 35% of its net assets may be invested in non-investment grade municipal securities.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%. As of the end of November 2021, HHMAX held 805 issues, with 1.43% of its assets invested in CALIFORNIA ST 5%.

Hartford Small Company HLS Fund Class IB invests in common stocks of companies with strong capital growth potential. HDMBX’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company, LLP, invests a huge chunk of its assets in common stocks of companies within the range of the S&P SmallCap 600 and Russell 2000 indices.

Hartford Small Company HLS Fund Class IB may also invest around one-fifth of its assets in foreign companies and has three-year annualized returns of 22.7%. HDMBX has an expense ratio of 1.06% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.