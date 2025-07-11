Grab These 3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Dec. 31, 2024, GSAM had $2.9 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 1,700 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund GTTTX, Goldman Sachs Growth & Income Strategy Portfolio GOISX and Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GSPAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund invests most of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in small-cap U.S. companies. GTTTX also invests in foreign companies whose stocks are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.7%. As of January 2025, GTTTX held 507 issues, with 1.1% of its assets invested in Jackson Financial.

Goldman Sachs Growth & Income Strategy Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing themajority of its net assets in underlying equity funds. GOISX also invests in underlying dynamic funds and underlying fixed-income funds.

Goldman Sachs Growth & Income Strategy Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 7.3%. GOISX has an expense ratio of 0.69%.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund seeks to maximize income and total return by investing the majority of its net assets in dividend-paying equity investments in large-cap U.S. issuers. Large-cap issuers are defined as having public stock market capitalizations above $3 billion. The fund may also invest in securities below this capitalization threshold at the time of investment.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.7%. John Sienkiewicz has been one of the fund managers of GSPAX since April 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

