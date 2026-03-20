Grab These 3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services, including investment and advisory solutions and risk-management expertise, to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With around $3.6 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund operates through more than 1,700 professionals across 34 global offices. It includes more than 800 investment specialists who leverage Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk management expertise and market insights. The firm provides a diverse range of investment solutions, spanning fixed income, money markets, public equities, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate, delivered via proprietary strategies, partnerships and open-architecture platforms.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund GQIRX, Goldman Sachs Growth Allocation GGSAX and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Investor GTTTX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund primarily invests in U.S. equity securities, targeting companies across large, mid and small-cap segments and major sectors, while operating as a non-diversified fund.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.6%. As of December 2025, GQIRX held 252 issues, with 6.9% of its assets invested in NVIDIA.

Goldman Sachs Growth Allocation aims to meet its objective by allocating most assets to underlying equity funds, with smaller portions in dynamic strategies and fixed-income funds, allowing flexible adjustments based on market conditions.

Goldman Sachs Growth Allocation has three-year annualized returns of 17.4%. GGSAX has an expense ratio of 0.55%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Investor commits the majority of its net assets to a broadly diversified portfolio of equity holdings in small-cap U.S. companies, as well as foreign issuers listed and traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Investor has three-year annualized returns of 15.3%. Dennis Walsh has been one of the fund managers of GTTTX since March 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

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