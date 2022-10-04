Grab These 3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that provides investment management, portfolio design, and advisory services, with strategies spanning asset classes, industries and geographies to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. As of Jun 30, 2021, GSAM has $1.82 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships, and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund GCGIX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GSPAX, and Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Value Fund Class A GMVAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities of large-cap issues of domestic and foreign companies that are traded in the United States. GCGIX may also invest in fixed-income securities that are considered to be cash equivalents.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.2%. As of the end of August 2022, GCGIX held 124 issues, with 12.03% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying large-cap U.S.-based publicly traded companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the S&P 500 Index at the time of investment. GSPAX invests in a diversified portfolio.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. GSPAX has an expense ratio of 1.06% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Value Fund Class A seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in small- and mid-cap issuers with market capitalizations within the range of the of companies that are part of Russell 2000 Value Index and the Russell Midcap Value Index.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Value Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%. Robert G. Crystal has been one of the fund managers of GMVAX since January 2014.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

