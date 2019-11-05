Grab These 3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe.

With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies, with more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Blue Chip Fund Class C GCGVX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in a diverse portfolio of blue-chip companies. Additionally, the fund may invest up to a fifth of its assets in securities of foreign companies. Goldman Sachs Blue Chip Fund Class C has three-year annualized returns of 12.6%.

As of September 2019, GCGVX held 48 issues, with 5.11% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Goldman Sachs Satellite Strategies Portfolio Class A GXSAX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. Normally, the fund invests about four-fifths of its assets in underlying funds which its investment advisor believes are invested in satellite asset classes. Goldman Sachs Satellite Strategies Portfolio Class A has three-year annualized returns of 4.1%.

Christopher Lvoff is one of the fund managers of GXSAX since 2017

GS High Yield Municipal Fund GYIRX seeks growth of income, which is free from regular federal income tax. GUIRX invests a large chunk of its assets in fixed income securities, which are issued by or on behalf of U.S. territories and states. These fixed income securities offer regular federal income tax-exempted interest. GYIRX has three-year annualized returns of 6.1%.

GYIRX has an expense ratio of 0.61% as compared to the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

