Grab These 3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds Today

Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm with around $1.53 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments offers "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 countries. It has a presence in 34 countries and more than 12,000 employees. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A FKRCX aims for capital growth. The fund normally invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that operate in the area of gold and precious metals. It may invest in companies located anywhere in the world and predominantly in non-U.S. companies. FKRCX is a non-diversified fund that invests in companies of all market capitalizations. It has returned 24.1% in the past three years.

As of the end of September 2021, FKRCX held 141 issues with 5.9% of its assets invested in Endeavour Mining PLC.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class FDYZX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. FDYZX has three-year annualized returns of 26.4%.

FDYZX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Franklin Emerging Market Debt Opportunities Fund FEMDX aims for high total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt securities of emerging market countries. Generally, emerging market countries include those considered as developing by the World Bank. FEMDX has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%.

Nicholas Hardingham has been one of the fund managers of FEMDX since 2014.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.